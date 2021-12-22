ePlay Announces Upcoming Events

Get the drop on upcoming Fan Freak, Klocked, NFTs, partners, and sports metaverse drops

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced the first of a series of events starting in January focused on the company's Fan Freak and Klocked apps, NFT 's, partners and the Klocked World sports metaverse. Event information and access is available at https://www.eplaydigital.com/events . Free registration is available for Become a Fan Freak , Tattshoos , and Change the Game NFT events starting on January 11, 2022. Additional investor events will be added during the month.

"The team has been working on bringing gamification, sports, fitness, NFTs, and awesome incentives together," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We are thrilled to be able to start announcing how to participate, earn rewards, win free NFTs, and win prizes."

To get the drop on upcoming drops. RSVP for events at ePlay Events .

Pictured in release. Tattshoos being dropped as both physical and digital NFT.

For Klocked fitness events, please visit: https://www.klocked.me/schedule

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857‬

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

