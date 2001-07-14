Crescent Energy Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report and Highlights Commitment to Continuous ESG Improvement and Engagement

Crescent Energy Company (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRGY) today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report provides an initial baseline to measure the Company’s performance and establishes Crescent’s immediate ESG priorities.

Highlights of the Inaugural 2020 ESG Report

Establishes Crescent Energy’s ESG priorities: Climate Change – Work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Environmental, Health and Safety – Aspire to be a zero incident workplace Water Management – Manage and reduce fresh water use Community Engagement – Listen and respond to community and stakeholder concerns Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Develop a diverse and inclusive workforce

Reports key ESG performance metrics according to the Value Reporting Foundation’s SASB Standard for Oil & Gas – Exploration & Production

Commitment to report on ESG performance annually In 2022, the Company plans to publish a report covering ESG performance for calendar year 2021 and provide additional details on its short and long term ESG targets

Announces formation of ESG Advisory Council to advance the Company’s ESG strategy and efforts

Supported by the network of the broader KKR platform

David Rockecharlie, CEO, commented: “The release of our inaugural ESG report marks an important milestone for Crescent Energy as a newly formed company. It allows us to set a vision for what we are aiming to achieve, while establishing a common starting point and baseline from our legacy companies, Independence Energy and Contango Oil and Gas Company. It also reflects our commitment to transparency by outlining the priorities we have for the new company going forward.”

He continued, “We consider ourselves as stewards of others’ assets: our investors’ capital, the environment and the communities in which we operate. Our success hinges on our ability to align with our stakeholders, including our employees, investors, customers, suppliers and society at large. As we build the company, we see an opportunity to continuously improve ESG performance – creating a net-benefit for society and the environment, as well as driving returns for our investors.”

For more information, including 2020 SASB-aligned performance metrics, please find the Company's 2020 ESG Report at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.crescentenergyco.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

ESG Advisory Council

Crescent aims to build a company where ESG is integrated into governance, strategy and decision making. In order to continuously improve and to pursue a leadership position in terms of ESG performance, the Company believes it is important to seek outside expertise and advice. As part of this approach, Crescent established an ESG Advisory Council (“the Council”) to advise management and Crescent’s board of directors on ESG-related issues. The Council is intended as a forum for candid, internal advice to Crescent Energy. Further information on the Council and its members is included in the report.

Leveraging KKR Relationship to Build Leading ESG Program

With over 45 years of leadership, innovation and investment excellence, KKR, a leading global investment firm, provides management and executive leadership to Crescent. Crescent is focused on developing industry leading ESG programs with the support of KKR’s experience helping portfolio companies to develop and implement ESG best practices. Leveraging the network of the broader KKR platform, Crescent Energy is partnering with thought leaders to establish thorough ESG-related benchmarks and key performance indicators in order to track, measure and report ESG performance to the company’s stakeholders.

More information on KKR’s sustainable investing efforts can be found at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.kkresg.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states. Our core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship.

For additional information, please visit %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.crescentenergyco.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations. The words and phrases “should”, “could”, “may”, “will”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential”, “possible”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “view”, “efforts”, “goal” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and express our expectations about future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, actions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) and non-OPEC oil producing countries, the timing and success of business development efforts, and other uncertainties. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially from our expectations. We assume no duty to update or revise their respective forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

