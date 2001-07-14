Logo
Thryv Again Named Easiest to Use Small Business Software in G2 Winter Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software and Hub+by+Thryv, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, is pleased to announce it has been recognized with 14 awards in the 2022 G2 Winter Report.

G2, an online marketplace where software shoppers discover and review technology, has issued Thryv 14 top awards, as determined from detailed reviews provided by verified software users. This ties the Spring 2021 Awards for the most honors Thryv has earned in a single quarter. Thryv also maintains a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on G2.

“We are honored to again be recognized by G2,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s Chief Product Officer. “G2 listens to real users, and those users confirm that Thryv is easy to implement and helps entrepreneurs modernize and automate their businesses. Our team has launched more than 100 product enhancements in 2021 with the goal of helping small businesses compete, and we are proud that G2 has recognized these efforts.”

Among the accolades, Thryv has been named a G2 Leader for Small Businesses and Overall, honors it has been recognized with previously. New G2 awards awarded to Thryv this quarter include Easiest to Do Business With and Fastest Implementation across all users. Other honors include:

  • Easiest to Use (new this quarter)
  • Leader for Easiest Setup for Small Businesses and Overall (for the seventh consecutive quarter)
  • Easiest Admin (for the seventh consecutive quarter)
  • Highest User Adoption for Small Businesses (for the sixth consecutive quarter)
  • Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv (for the sixth consecutive quarter)
  • Leader for Overall Best Support (for the fifth consecutive quarter)
  • Ranked as a High Performer in the payments gateway category

In addition to the 14 awards, Thryv landed within the Top 10 of every category it ranked in. Of note, Thryv earned the No. 3 position among all software competitors for Online Reputation Management for small business users, an honor Thryv customers confirm.

“Reaching new customers has never been easier thanks to Thryv,” says verified Thryv user, Osama Youssef. “The clear documentation of how everything works and the ongoing support I get from Thryv has helped me build and scale my business quickly.”

Thryv Shortlisted in Cloud Awards

Thryv is also pleased to announce that it has again been declared a finalist in The+Cloud+Awards, an international cloud computing awards program that celebrates innovation in cloud computing. Thryv was shortlisted in the Best Software as a Service – USA for Small and Medium Businesses.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Thryv is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, providing value to its clients.”

The Cloud Awards final winners will be announced in February 2022.

For more information, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005123/en/

