Axos Bank Named One of the Best Online Banks for Fourth Consecutive Year

Axos Bank has been named among America’s Best Online Banks for the fourth year in a row, according to the independent financial comparison site MyBankTracker.com.

“Axos Bank provides a comprehensive range of deposit and loan products that beat the competition from brick-and-mortar banks -- thanks to extremely low fees and strong interest rates,” MyBankTracker said as it released its Best+of+Banking+Awards+for+2022.

The site named Axos+Bank%26rsquo%3Bs+Rewards+Checking account one of the Best Checking Accounts of 2022 – also the fourth year in a row in which the product made the list. Finally, MyBankTracker named Axos Bank’s High+Yield+Savings account one of America’s Best Savings Accounts.

The awards come days after Bank Director magazine named Axos Bank’s parent company, Axos Financial, one of the 10 Most+Innovative+Banks in the country, citing the company’s integration of investing features and functionality in its mobile app for consumers. Customers can use the mobile app to conveniently manage their checking and savings accounts, pay bills, send wire transfers, and access the easy-to-use Axos Invest securities trading platform.

“In a list dominated by national banking giants, it’s especially gratifying to see Axos touted among the 10 most innovative banks in America,” Axos Financial President and CEO Gregory Garrabrants said of the Bank Director rankings. “At Axos, we’re laser-focused on leveraging technology to free our customers from the constraints of traditional banking. This recognition validates our long-term business strategy and the hard work and dedication of the Axos tech teams.”

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing, and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds nearly $15 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

Bank products and services are offered by Axos Bank. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are FDIC insured through Axos Bank. All deposit accounts of the same ownership and/or vesting held at Axos Bank are combined and insured under the same FDIC+Certificate+35546. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are not separately insured by the FDIC from other deposit accounts held with the same ownership and/or vesting at Axos Bank. For more information read Axos+Bank%26rsquo%3Bs+FDIC+Notice.

Brokerage services and securities products are offered by Axos Invest LLC, Member FINRA & SIPC. YOU MAY FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR FIRM ON FINRA’S BROKERCHECK. View the background of this firm, or REVIEW OUR FORM CRS HERE. All cash and securities held in Axos Invest client accounts are protected by SIPC up to $500,000, with a limit of $250,000 for cash. Read more information about SIPC on the SIPC web page.

Securities and other non-deposit investment products and services are not deposits, obligations of or guaranteed by Axos Bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any governmental agency, and are subject to investment risk including possible loss of the principal invested. Past performance of a security does not guarantee future results or success.

Axos Invest LLC, Axos Invest, Inc., and Axos Bank are separate but affiliated companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005062/en/