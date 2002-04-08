Logo
AVEO Oncology Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVEO Oncology ( AVEO), a commercial stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference, which is taking place from Monday, January 10th to Thursday, January 13th.

A webcast of the fireside chat with AVEO’s management team and H.C. Wainwright research analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth will be available on-demand as of 7 a.m. EST on Monday, January 10th, by visiting the Calendar of Events sub-section within the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc
AVEO is a commercial-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion to diversify representation within the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially due to a number of important factors, including risks discussed in the sections titled “Risk Factor Summary,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that AVEO makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing AVEO’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

AVEO Investor Relations Contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7578
[email protected]


