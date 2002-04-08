InnovAge Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) ( INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors, announced that Maureen Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. (ET). The presentation will include a virtual fireside chat and Patrick Blair, President, and Barb Gutierrez, Chief Financial Officer, will also be participating. The appearance will be webcast live, and the webcast link and related presentation materials for the event will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/investor-relations.



About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge served approximately 6,990 participants across 18 centers in five states as of September 30, 2021.

