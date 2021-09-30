Cambridge Trust Company Appoints Danielle Remis Hackel as Chief Marketing Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cambridge Trust Company Appoints Danielle Remis Hackel as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Experienced marketing leader joins to drive branding of private banking and wealth management businesses

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), parent of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Danielle Remis Hackel as Chief Marketing Officer. Remis Hackel joins as the bank seeks to leverage recent growth and momentum in its private banking, lending and wealth management practices in New England.

Cambridge_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

"We have been on an impressive growth path, including two significant mergers in the past three years and growth in every segment of our business in 2021," said Denis Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Trust. "We're excited to welcome Danielle to lead our marketing organization as we look to further fuel our efforts to engage our growing client base in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, southern Maine and Connecticut."

Remis Hackel will direct marketing efforts at Cambridge Trust, with a focus on digital, public relations, thought leadership, branding, advertising and campaigns designed to deepen relationships with private banking, lending and wealth management clients. She spent fifteen years focused on institutional and private client marketing, both at State Street Global Advisors and at HarbourVest Partners, a private equity firm. Remis Hackel holds a BA from Barnard College of Columbia University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She is on the board of directors of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"Cambridge Trust's momentum in recent years has seen it grow in presence and capabilities while continuing to offer the best banking options in New England," said Danielle Remis Hackel, Chief Marketing Officer, Cambridge Trust. "I'm thrilled to lead the marketing team as we accelerate our work with clients and prospects, reinforcing our reputation of trust, service and partnership towards our clients' financial goals. We have many wonderful stories to tell, and I am excited to "amp it up" in a loud and proud way, marked by innovation and a commitment to measuring success.

For more information, visit www. cambridgetrust.com

About Cambridge Trust

Cambridge Trust is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank based in Cambridge, Massachusetts with approximately $4.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.5 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

For more details on Cambridge Trust visit: www.cambridgetrust.com

Media: Mary Ann Manning 617-852-3467 [email protected]

Investor Relations: Michael Carotenuto 617-520-5543 [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE13594&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-trust-company-appoints-danielle-remis-hackel-as-chief-marketing-officer-301448519.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE13594&Transmission_Id=202112220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE13594&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment