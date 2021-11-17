Logo
Holiday Road Trips on the Rise: 20% of Winter Travelers Canceled Flight to Drive Instead

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

COVID-19 Concerns Still Loom as 60% of Those Not Traveling Point to Ongoing Pandemic as Primary Reason for Staying Home

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first winter holiday season since the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine still carries the shadow of the virus and its variants, driving 61% of winter travelers to reach for their car keys to get to holiday celebrations, according to a national survey byCars.comTM (NYSE: CARS), a leading car-shopping marketplace. Some 42% of Americans choose to hit the road by car because they don't want to take other forms of public transportation. Thirty-nine percent will visit a destination more than 100 miles away, and more than half of respondents (56%) will head 50-plus miles from home, up 30% year-over-year.

cars_com_Logo.jpg

"The holidays are a time for gathering, and with lingering pandemic concerns and the rise in remote work, travel trends are changing," said Mike Hanley, Cars.com senior editor. "Our data state 1 in 5 travelers had a flight booked this holiday season but canceled it to drive instead. And with newfound flexibility at work, Americans are choosing to drive to their destinations and stay longer with family. Time will tell if these travel trends continue, but one thing hasn't changed: Americans love their road trips."

Additional insights revealed by Cars.com's survey on winter holiday travel include:

  • Holiday "work weeks" may be forever changed. Almost 70% of remote and hybrid workers say their ability to work out of the office has impacted winter holiday travel plans, and nearly a third of holiday travelers (32%) planning a trip more than 50 miles away will stay for at least a week, up from 27% for the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • To beat the rush, head north and hit the road before Thursday. If driving, most winter holiday travelers (38%) will start their journeys no sooner than the morning of Dec. 23, and 1 in 3 will be going toward warmer southern climates.

To learn more about the recent winter holiday travel survey, great deals and other car-buying tips and tricks, please visitCars.com/news.

1Cars.com's survey results Nov. 17, 2021; 1,005 responses

About Cars.com
CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS properties includesCars.com™,Dealer Inspire®,FUEL™,DealerRater®,Auto.com™,PickupTrucks.comCreditIQ andNewCars.com®. For more information, visitwww.Cars.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG15066&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-road-trips-on-the-rise-20-of-winter-travelers-canceled-flight-to-drive-instead-301449610.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG15066&Transmission_Id=202112220730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG15066&DateId=20211222
