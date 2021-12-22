Logo
CECO Environmental Delivers Advanced Solutions for World's Largest Single-Shaft Geothermal Power Unit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, announced its Southeast Asia operations have delivered its CECO Peerless-branded multi-cyclone scrubber centrifugal separators for the world's largest single-shaft geothermal power turbine (over 125 MW), located in Tauhara on New Zealand's North Island. CECO Peerless, the market leader for geothermal separators and scrubbers in Asia, was awarded the multi-million-dollar contract earlier this year and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

CECO_Env_Logo.jpg

The multi-cyclone technology removes moisture from steam in order to achieve the highest quality steam dryness of 99.98 percent, which is required for the steam turbine. The solution provides low total cost of ownership with high efficiency fluid removal, ensuring maximum protection and increased operational efficiency of the turbine.

"Geothermal power is an environmentally friendly solution for energy production, but the wellhead steam requires specific solutions to protect the turbine and adjust for fluctuating conditions," said David Barker, managing director of emerging markets, CECO Environmental. "CECO Peerless is one of the few leaders that can design, engineer and manufacture these advanced solutions to meet or exceed the customer's technical specifications and also New Zealand's codes and regulations. I am very proud of our Singapore-based operations who led this important project."

The geothermal energy sector represents just one example of strong international growth markets in clean energy that CECO Environmental is well positioned to serve. More information on the separators can be found by visiting: https://www.cecoenviro.com/multi-cyclone-scrubber-centrifugal-separator-peerless.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

News Media:
Kimberly Plaskett, Corporate Communications Director
(469) 928-1090
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA14902&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-delivers-advanced-solutions-for-worlds-largest-single-shaft-geothermal-power-unit-301449619.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA14902&Transmission_Id=202112220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA14902&DateId=20211222
