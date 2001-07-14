KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Travisso, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Elk Grove, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Travisso, a new single-family home community in highly desirable Elk Grove, California. The new community is ideally situated on Bilby Road between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, providing easy access to the Sacramento area’s major job centers. Travisso is close to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as several parks, including Elk Grove Regional Park, which hosts sports fields, walking and biking paths, picnic areas, an aquatic center and a popular lake. The new community is also just a short drive to Lodi’s famous wine country.

The new homes at Travisso showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 2,100 to 2,600 square feet. Travisso is also zoned for the award-winning Elk Grove Unified School District.

“Travisso’s convenient location provides easy access to Highway 99, Interstate 5 and Sacramento’s major employment centers,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “The new community is just a short drive to Lodi’s famous wineries and close to award-winning schools and popular parks as well as a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. As with other KB Home communities, Travisso provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Travisso sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the mid $600,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

