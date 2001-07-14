KB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's "Management Top 250" List

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to The Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) ”Management Top 250” list, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction. The+Management+Top+250 ranking identifies the most effectively managed U.S. companies of 2021 as developed by theDrucker Institute. Management Top 250 measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

“We’re honored to be named to The Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250 list, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction in 2021,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction, creating a culture of excellence and driving sustainability innovation that positively impacts our stakeholders and delivers long-term value.”

Management Top 250 includes the top U.S. companies from a universe of 846 publicly traded companies that were included in a Drucker Institute study. The study is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources. The five areas are weighted nearly equally to calculate a score that forms the basis of the ranking. Click here to view the WSJ’s special coverage page and here to see the full rankings.

KB Home was also named to Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies and Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Midsize Employers.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

