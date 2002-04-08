German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Executive Management Additions

JASPER, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. ( GABC) and its Bank subsidiary, German American Bank, have announced additions to its Executive Management team. As previously announced and approved by the Board of Directors earlier in the year with respect to its ongoing management succession plan the following promotions are effective as of January 1, 2022: Mark A. Schroeder will be assuming the newly created position of Executive Chairman, D. Neil Dauby will be assuming the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and Bradley M. Rust will transition to an expanded role of Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, while also continuing in his current Chief Financial Officer role. Randy L. Braun will continue to serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer and Keith A. Leinenbach as the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer.



In addition to the current Executive team, Amy D. Jackson will be promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer and Clay M. Barrett will be promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Digital and Information Officer.

Amy D. Jackson

Amy is a graduate of Kansas State University. She joined German American in 2018 in connection with the Company’s merger with First Security Bank of Owensboro, Kentucky and has over 20 years of banking experience. She has most recently served as the Senior Vice President – Administrative Development and Strategic Planning for the bank. She is a graduate of Leadership Kentucky and is very active in the Greater Owensboro community serving in leadership capacities on numerous nonprofit, educational and economic development boards.

As Chief Administrative Officer, Jackson will lead all operational and administrative functions of the bank as well as provide executive oversight for Human Resources.

Clay M. Barrett

Clay is a graduate of Oakland City University. Clay joined German American in 2012 and has over 20 years of banking experience. He has most recently served as Senior Vice President – Technology and Operations for the bank. He is an accredited ACH Professional (AAP), Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), and serves on several boards in the financial services industry and nonprofits in the Greater Evansville community.

As Chief Digital and Information Officer, Barrett will be leading German Americans’ digital optimization and information technology initiatives. He will be responsible for driving the strategy, execution and integration of all banking and nonbanking technology, information and digital initiatives in alignment with the Company’s corporate business strategy.

Commenting on the Company’s announcement, Neil Dauby, incoming President & CEO stated, “The addition of Amy and Clay to our Executive team further strengthens an already talented team with decades of banking and leadership experience. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and look forward to their continued contributions to our organizations success.”

Mr. Schroeder, incoming Executive Chairman, added, “As I have previously stated, German American is very fortunate to have an extraordinary depth of talent within the ranks of our existing executive and senior management group. This depth of talent allows for the successful transition of our executive management succession plan, while continuing to drive organic and merger-related growth. I am extremely confident in the ability of this executive team to take German American to even higher levels of performance in the coming years.”

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 64 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 7 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

D. Neil Dauby, President & Chief Operating Officer

(812) 482-1314