Belden Germany Certified as Great Place to Work

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced Belden Germany has earned Great Place to Work® Certification for the second consecutive year.

The honor of Great Place to Work certification is given to companies whose employees display a high degree of trust in their organization’s practices and take pride in its high performing culture. 76% of the employees surveyed called Belden Germany a Great Place to Work, and the company exceeded the benchmarks in all five categories of the Great Place to Work survey Trust Index.

“We’ve worked very diligently to create a workplace where our teams feel valued and heard,” EMEA Talent Specialist Andrea Haug said. “This award is something our entire team can be proud of because it’s a reflection of the culture they help create every day.”

Certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute is a global gold standard in workplace culture assessment and recognition, as it is based on a stringent evaluation process including independent audits and a survey of all associates. Each year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries participate in the Great Place to Work assessment to benchmark their performance and develop action plans for improvement.

“We celebrate the achievement of our team in Germany and remain committed to using valuable input we’ve gained from the certification process to create even better work environments for our employees throughout the world,” Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer Dean McKenna said.

Belden Germany joins the company’s Cekan, Denmark, Venlo, Netherlands and India locations that also earned Great Place to Work certification this year.

