ABVC BioPharma's Vitreous Substitute Vitargus Presented at 14th APVRS Congress

Fremont, CA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ABVC Biopharma, Inc. ( ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that Vitargus®, the world's first bio-degradable vitreous substitute, was presented by Dr. Andrew Chang, MD, Ph.D on December 11, 2021 at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society (“APVRS”) Congress. APVRS, one of the most prestigious ophthalmology conferences in the Asia-Pacific region, attracts over 800 leading vitreoretinal specialists from around the world. Dr. Chang, the Medical Director of Sydney Retina Clinic and Head of the Retinal Unit at the Sydney Eye Hospital, is the principal investigator of Vitargus Phase I first-in-human clinical study.



Early clinical studies indicate that Vitargus has unique properties that eliminate the need for post-surgery patient face-down positioning and significantly improves recovery period patient comfort and visual acuity compared to existing products. ABVC intends to commence a multi-country, multi-patient Phase II clinical study of Vitargus in 2022 and has already identified three sites and principal investigators in Australia to conduct the study. The objective of the Australian study, expected to begin in Q1 of 2022, is to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Vitargus as compared to SF6 Gas OE, now commonly used for retina re-attachment.

“We were pleased to see Vitargus included among the latest, high-caliber innovations and treatments selected to present at the APVRS Congress,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of ABVC. “APVRS is committed to promoting cutting-edge innovations and knowledge in the field of vitreo-retina around the world.” Dr. Doong further noted that Vitargus has received collaboration inquiries from several regional and global pharmaceutical companies.

As reported by iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. on April 12, 2021, the global market for retinal surgery devices is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, driven by a rising geriatric population worldwide.

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

