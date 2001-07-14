Helbiz Launches ESG Program Outlining Sustainability Initiatives

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed in the U.S., today announced that its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Program has been fully-implemented. The details are available on the Helbiz website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.helbiz.com%2Fesg. The webpage includes Helbiz’s policy on ESG implementation guidelines and outlines the company’s continued commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are a transportation changemaker with a mission to empower local communities, change the dynamics of modern cities and help shape a more sustainable future,” said Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz. “Our e-scooters and other electric vehicles are creating a positive environmental and social impact. We built this ESG framework based on internationally recognized standards such as GRI standards, and these formal ESG guidelines and policies will serve to best guide our ESG practices throughout our whole company We will report annually on the status of our ESG initiatives so that our stakeholders can monitor our ESG commitment and assist us in maximizing our value to both shareholders and society.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021, the quarterly reports and Prospectus subsequently filed. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

