READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES MAJOR SHARE TRANSACTION WITH COCOON HOLDINGS AFTER THE TRANSACTION WITH TIGER SUPER FUND

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES MAJOR SHARE TRANSACTION WITH COCOON HOLDINGS AFTER THE TRANSACTION WITH TIGER SUPER FUND

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced another major share transaction. Readen Investment Limited, a major shareholder of RHCO, has sold 28,600,000 shares of RHCO to IT Star Limited.

IT Star Limited is fully owned by Cocoon Holdings Limited (0428.HK), a Venture Capital Company listed on the main board of HKEX. Cocoon Holdings held multiple equity investments in Hong Kong and US, including Tencent (0700.hk), Alibaba (9988.hk), China Mobile (0941.hk), SMIC (0981.hk) and AAC Tech (2018.hk), etc. The transaction is part of the synergy between RHCO and Cocoon Holdings, as both parties strongly believe in the unlimited growing capacity of RHCO's own OkeApp and OkePay. OkeApp is expected to sign up 8,000 and 10,000 new Merchants in 2022 as the continuously growing discount referral app launched earlier this year, and OkePay will be benefited from the 4 million monthly transactions brought by OkeApp. The two make a unique combo in Payment and Fintech sectors, and RHCO is expecting a major breakthrough in revenues. Due to their success, expansion plans are underway for other markets besides Hong Kong.

After the transaction, IT Star Limited would hold 8.6% of total RHCO shares issued. In an earlier announcement, RHCO also announced that Tiger Super Fund SPC has bought 32,703,152 shares of RHCO, holding 9.9% of total RHCO shares issued and would follow up with a loan to RHCO. Both investments have further solidified the funding of OkeApp and OkePay's development and their expansion to other markets.

Readen Holding Corp. (www.readenholdingcorp.com) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;

www.okepay.biz
www.readies.biz
www.okepartners.com
www.neckermanndirect.eu
www.twopercent.hk
www.fligrofood.com

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at [email protected]
or +852 3950 5911
The RHCO corporate email address is [email protected]
The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com
The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

favicon.png?sn=CG15388&sd=2021-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/readen-holding-corporation-otc-pink-rhco-announces-major-share-transaction-with-cocoon-holdings-after-the-transaction-with-tiger-super-fund-301449720.html

SOURCE Readen Holding Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG15388&Transmission_Id=202112220830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG15388&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment