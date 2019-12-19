Humble & Fume Inc. Enters Exclusive Sales Representation Agreement with Galaxie Brands Inc. for the Commercialization and Distribution of Wyld Cannabis Edibles in Canada

PR Newswire

Humble+ Cannabis Solutions signs 2-year agreement to serve as exclusive sales representation for Wyld in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, announced today that its subsidiary Humble+ Cannabis Solutions ("HCS") has entered into an exclusive sales representation agreement with Galaxie Brands Corporation ("Galaxie"), a subsidiary of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD") for the commercialization and distribution of Wyld cannabis edibles in Canada.

Through the partnership with Galaxie, Humble will provide sales representation for Wyld cannabis edibles across the Canadian market, including generating new listings, trade marketing services, product education, and commercial planning support. Wyld's much-anticipated launch into the Canadian market will expand Humble's edible portfolio to include Wyld's high-quality cannabis gummies, which are created using real fruit ingredients and natural flavours. Cannabis edibles continue to be one of the fastest-growing cannabis product segments in Canada.

"The exclusive partnership with Wyld will allow Humble to expand its edibles portfolio in Canada, supplying the market with a variety of edibles from a leading brand in the U.S.," said Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. "The partnership with Galaxie will allow us to meet a rising consumer demand in the Canadian edibles market segment. We expect this to be another example of how Humble bridges the gap between cannabis brands, accessory producers, and the growing retail market in North America, streamlining the process for all involved and ultimately driving increased sales growth and maximizing financial performance."

"We are excited to partner with Humble for the exclusive distribution of the Wyld brand and its top selling products in Canada. Wyld continues to demonstrate their market leadership in the U.S., and Galaxie is proud to introduce their diverse portfolio of real fruit gummies to Canadians," said Sean Bovingdon, CEO and Interim CFO at TGOD.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America; B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble+ Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

About Wyld

Founded in 2016 by Aaron Morris, Chris Joseph, and René Kaza, Wyld is the best selling cannabis edibles brand in the U.S., creating products infused with real fruit ingredients, natural flavors, and botanical terpenes. Wyld has built a reputation for producing high quality gummy edibles in a variety of potencies, cannabinoid profiles and flavours to suit a wide range of consumer preferences. Wyld is available internationally in Canada through Galaxie Brands Corp. Learn more about Wyld and their Canadian product launch by visiting their website.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The companies Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The companies Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, the Company's assessment of the cannabis edibles market in Canada, the demand for cannabis edibles in Canada and the expected results for brand partners of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the potential impact on brands that engage Humble for their distribution and / or sales agency and the future of the cannabis edibles industry including the anticipated ongoing consumer demand, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may effect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans.

