WOW! Announces $15,000 Donation to the American Red Cross to Support Neighboring Communities Affected by Tornadoes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has made a $15,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support its markets' neighboring communities that were affected by recent tornadoes. The money will help the Red Cross to rebuild and rehabilitate the affected communities following the devastation caused by the tornadoes.

WOW_On_White_Logo.jpg

None of WOW!'s markets were damaged by the storms. However, six states, including Tennessee where WOW! currently operates, and Illinois and Ohio where the company previously provided service, were impacted by the tornadoes on the evening of December 10, resulting in mass destruction and loss. The American Red Cross is one of several organizations that has stepped in to provide emergency relief to those who have been affected and displaced by these tornadoes, providing food, shelter and support to those in need.

"We are saddened by the recent tornadoes in the midwest and south that have caused such unimaginable devastation," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We hope that our donation to the American Red Cross can provide some peace of mind to our neighbors in these areas and help in some small way to move disaster relief efforts along."

If you are interested in joining WOW!'s efforts, donations can be made to the American Red Cross here.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=SF13624&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-announces-15-000-donation-to-the-american-red-cross-to-support-neighboring-communities-affected-by-tornadoes-301449659.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF13624&Transmission_Id=202112220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF13624&DateId=20211222
