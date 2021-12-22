Bitnine makes the first stock market debut in the Graph Database Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bitnine makes the first stock market debut in the Graph Database Industry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnine Global Inc, a graph database R&D company, was listed on the stock market (KOSDAQ) in November. KOSDAQ is Korea's electronic stock market, led by technology-based venture companies. Bitnine's market debut is the first specialized graph DB company in the world and the first database company in Korea.

Bitnine_Logo.jpg

It is evaluated that this is attributed to Bitnine's technical competitiveness, future growth, and economic feasibility based on its remarkable graph database market share (more than 90%) in Korea.

Since 2016, Bitnine has been targeting the global market by establishing Global HQ in Bay area, San Francisco. In 2017, it launched the world's only integrated query multi-model database, AgensGraph. It brings out the best performance based on Hybrid Query Processing technology which simultaneously performs the query for relational and graph data in one query.

Based on Bitnine's remarkable technology, it is expecting its business area not only in the financial industry such as banking, insurance, and payment companies, but also in manufacturing, IT, entertainment, education, and public sectors. Bitnine has supplied its product, AgenGraph to global conglomerates such as Samsung, SK, Intel, as well as the various governmental institutions such as the United Nations. Its sales have reached $15M(2020) per year.

Moreover, Apache AGE, developed by Bitnine and donated to the Apache Foundation, was ranked to an incubating project last year (2020, April). It is planned to be promoted to the Top-Level Project in January 2022. Apache AGE is an extension program providing graph database features in relational databases (RDB), PostgreSQL. After a promotion to Top-Level Project, Bitnine is preparing to release a commercial version of AGE that enables graphs in all RDB.

Meanwhile, Bitnine has succeeded in attracting market capital through this IPO. The inflowed funds will be used for research and development of new solutions, business expansion in various fields, and marketing activities.

favicon.png?sn=CN14164&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitnine-makes-the-first-stock-market-debut-in-the-graph-database-industry-301449515.html

SOURCE Bitnine Global Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN14164&Transmission_Id=202112220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN14164&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment