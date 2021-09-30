Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. Buys Holley Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Sells Altimeter Growth Corp

For the details of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearlake+capital+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 52,854,385 shares, 41.51% of the total portfolio.
- Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 5,977,485 shares, 26.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- (CSOD) - 5,511,703 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio.
- BlackLine Inc (BL) - 417,775 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Holley Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.14.
