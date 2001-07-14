Enfusion and Coinbase to Bring Seamless Digital Asset Connectivity to Institutions

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, and Coinbase Global Inc., through Coinbase Prime, today announced that the two firms will establish connectivity between their respective systems to enable financial institutions and investment managers to seamlessly trade cryptocurrency at Coinbase. This announcement marks Coinbase’s first connectivity with an order execution management system (OEMS) provider to establish both Financial Information Exchange (FIX) and API connectivity.

Enfusion built its front-to-back-office investment management platform from inception to support all asset classes, instruments, and strategies and as such, natively supports managers who trade cryptocurrencies and other digital assets at execution venues. Enfusion will connect its OEMS and Portfolio Management System (PMS), with Coinbase Prime, Coinbase’s institutional integrated solutions that provides secure custody, an advanced trading platform, prime services and market data.

“We’re excited to connect our systems with Coinbase as institutions and investment managers seek to add crypto to their investment portfolios,” said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. “Our global community of clients have expressed interest in enabling connectivity for crypto trading from the same platform as their full portfolio. Connecting with Coinbase allows us to continue to deliver to the industry what is the gold-standard OEMS and PMS solution.”

Upon connection, investment managers, including hedge funds, will be able to view through Enfusion their crypto assets alongside the rest of their portfolio in one unified perspective and trade crypto with Coinbase Prime’s advanced execution, prime brokerage, and custody platform.

“We’re excited to launch our first OEMS partnership with Enfusion, as their native multi-asset management system is a natural first choice to collaborate with on a joint institutional offering,” adds Brett Tejpaul, Head of Institutional Sales, Trading and Prime at Coinbase. “We expect financial institutions to continue to increase their portfolio exposure to crypto, and we’re committed to offering the best tools to enable them to manage it efficiently.”

The integrations between both platforms are expected to be completed in Q2 2022.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 680+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

