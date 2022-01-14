Nabriva Therapeutics to Adjourn Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 22, 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it intends to adjourn, without conducting any business, its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM), currently scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Irish time (12:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time) to allow the Company to solicit from its shareholders the additional proxies necessary to obtain approval of the proposal described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2021 (Proxy Statement). The EGM will reconvene on Friday, January 14, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Irish time (12:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time) at 25-28 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, Ireland.



The record date for the EGM continues to be the close of business on November 19, 2021. A shareholder of record may use one of the following methods to vote:

Vote by Internet at www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, on January 13, 2022 using the pin number/other unique identifier appearing on the proxy card.



Vote by telephone by calling the toll-free telephone number 1-800-690-6903 until 11:59 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, on January 13, 2022 using the pin number/other unique identifier appearing on the proxy card.



Vote by mail by completing, dating and signing the proxy card, and returning it in the postage-paid envelope provided with the Proxy Statement.



Vote in person by attending the EGM.

To vote shares held in “street name,” holders will need to follow the directions provided by their brokerage firms.

Proxies previously submitted in respect of the EGM will be voted at the reconvened EGM unless properly revoked; shareholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. No changes have been made to the proposal to be voted on by shareholders at the EGM. The Proxy Statement is available at https://www.sec.gov/ and at www.proxyvote.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

