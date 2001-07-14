Pitney Bowes Survey Finds That 51% of U.S. Consumers Are Considering Delaying Holiday Purchases Until Early 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pitney Bowes Survey Finds That 51% of U.S. Consumers Are Considering Delaying Holiday Purchases Until Early 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today released new findings from its BOXpoll® consumer surveys. Recent surveys measured consumers’ awareness of inventory delays during peak season, as well as their outlook and shopping plans moving into 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005074/en/

Chart-3_SOCIAL_supply-chain-disruption-is-impacting-comsumers-plans.jpg

Supply chain disruption is impacting consumers' plans - BOXpoll (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re seeing that shoppers are paying close attention to headlines about inventory challenges and have tempered their expectations accordingly. Our BOXpoll survey results find that half of consumers (51%) are considering waiting until January or February to make some of their purchases, signaling that the holiday shopping season could last well into early 2022," said Vijay Ramachandran, VP Market Strategy for Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.

Additional key trends uncovered by the survey include:

  • Among all consumers, 51% are considering waiting until January or February to make purchases they originally planned for the holidays.
    • When looking at younger generations the percentage grows, with about two-thirds of both Gen Zers and Millennials holding out for 2022 sales.
  • Two-thirds (68%) of consumers expect to find a lot of items out of stock this holiday, but only a quarter (26%) hold retailers responsible for delays and shortages.
  • Almost half (45%) of consumers say they didn’t see the deals they expected early in the holiday season, and 43% said they were postponing purchases ahead of the holiday to see the best deals.
  • Two-thirds (69%) of consumers are expecting supply chain issues to continue into early next year, and 62% expect them to continue throughout 2022.

Pitney Bowes also asked survey respondents which items they would consider waiting to purchase until early 2022, rather than purchasing during the holidays. The most popular product category is electronics, with thirty percent of all consumers holding out on electronics purchases, likely due to current inventory shortages, compounded by chip shortages and the promise of discounts on high-value products after the holidays. Apparel comes in at a close second, with one in five (21%) of all consumers, one-third (31%) of Gen Zers, and one-quarter (25%) of Millennials waiting until the new year to make their purchases.

“Beyond waiting for specific product categories, we anticipate consumer plans for early 2022 purchases to be driven heavily by redeeming of gift cards, as uncovered by our recent+survey+data. This will likely extend the holiday season even longer for retailers,” said Ramachandran.

Given that half of U.S. consumers still plan to purchase holiday gifts during traditional peak season timing this year, Pitney Bowes also surveyed consumer expectations around delivery timing, specifically looking at the importance of Estimated Delivery Dates (EDDs) when purchasing holiday gifts.

  • Three-quarters (76%) of shoppers say they will contact customer care if their online order doesn’t arrive by the date promised, but that percentage is cut in half if a retailer updates an estimated delivery date in tracking messages.
  • In a situation where a retailer provides an updated delivery date, more than half of Millennials say they’ll recommend that retailer to friends & family.

Methodology

The BOXpoll® consumer survey by Pitney Bowes is a weekly consumer survey on current events, culture and ecommerce logistics. Morning Consult conducts weekly polls on behalf of Pitney Bowes among a national sample of more than 2,000 online shoppers. The results included in this press release are extracted from surveys conducted over the past month. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points. Visit www.pitneybowes.com%2Fboxpoll for the latest BOXpoll findings.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (

NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005074/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment