Digital Ally Subsidiary, TicketSmarter®, Announces Agreement with Gannett Co., Inc.

Through Gannett and the USA TODAY NETWORK, TicketSmarter will bring ticket opportunities to national and local audiences

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. ( DGLY) (the “Company”), today announces TicketSmarter®, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, is integrating its ticket resale platform and branding with Gannett Co., Inc. across USATODAY.com, USA TODAY NETWORK’s 250+ local media sites and more than 70 vertical sports sites that reach over 145 million visitors each month.

In a first-of-its-kind agreement, TicketSmarter will provide visitors with an intuitive way to access information and tickets for sport, entertainment, and lifestyle events on its safe and secure platform. Integration across local media sites is currently underway and readers can access tickets directly from drop-down menus across the Sports and Entertainment sites.

“We believe that the future of ticketing is fast, easy and fan-centric,” said Jeff Goodman, TicketSmarter CEO, adding, “With Gannett, we will be able to give consumers unmatched access to our secondary resale marketplace so they can experience the power and excitement of live events.”

“We are excited to bring our ticketing platform to Gannett’s audience,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “This integration shows TicketSmarter’s commitment to developing meaningful and prospective relationships across all channels.”

Other noteworthy deals recently announced by TicketSmarter:

Big Ten Conference & Big Ten Network – Official Secondary Ticket Resale Marketplace

MLB Players, Inc. – MLB Players Local Marketplace Activation

World Wide Technology Raceway – Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

Reese’s Senior Bowl – Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

Ivy League Conference – Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

PacWest Conference – Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

Southland Conference – Official Ticket Resale Marketplace



About TicketSmarter

With 48 million tickets for sale for over 125,000 live events TicketSmarter® is a national ticket marketplace offering tickets for live events featuring sports, concerts and theater. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resell partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resell partner of more than 35 collegiate conferences, 250+ universities, and hundreds of events, venues, and charities nationally – including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a medical records company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

