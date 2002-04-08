Logo
Borqs Technologies Enters into the Automobile and EV Smart Cockpit Market

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. ( BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy with operations in the United States, India and China, today announced that the Company has entered into a five year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cheyin Intelligent Technologies, Co. Ltd. (“Cheyin”), an intelligent vehicle solutions provider for automobile OEMs, including vehicle interactive system development, services based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

Borqs and Cheyin’s cooperation plans to develop the smart digital cockpit market by deploying Qualcomm’s integrated and scalable automotive solutions, including but not limited to the R&D and manufacturing of In-Vehicle-Infotainment systems, intelligent cockpit systems, intelligent assisted driving systems and other products based on the Qualcomm technology platform.

During the past decade, Cheyin has successively cooperated with Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Skoda, SAIC GM, SAIC Volkswagen, FAW Pentium, FAW Mazda, FAW Toyota, Beijing Hyundai and other automobile enterprises, serving more than 10 million vehicle owners and users. Cheyin has nearly 1,000 employees and has offices in China and Singapore.

Pat Chan, the Chairman and CEO of Borqs said: “We are very pleased to team up with Cheyin to leverage our deep expertise in the IoT and embedded software solutions. Borqs has developed software for In-Vehicle-Infotainment systems in the past several years which were installed in some of the China-made automobiles. Digital transformation in the automobile industry is accelerating in the coming years because of the robust growth of electric vehicles. Future cars will be more software centric and intelligent to enhance customer experiences. We look forward to our cooperation with Cheyin to address the business opportunities in the tremendous EV smart cockpit market.”

Mckinsey has projected the future trend on the traditional cars’ evolving into smart devices on wheels where drivers can work, socialize, and be entertained.
https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/our-insights/the-new-key-to-automotive-success-put-customer-experience-in-the-drivers-seat

For more information about Cheyin Intelligent Technologies, please visit the company’s website at: www.vcyber.cn

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.
Borqs Technologies is a Qualcomm portfolio company, a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Borqs recently acquired controlling interests in a solar energy storage systems company in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the business opportunities and activities as described herein may not be completed or at all, and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Sandra Dou

Vice President of Corporate Finance

Borqs Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

www.borqs.com

