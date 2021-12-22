Logo
Discovery Princess℠ Marks Successful Sea Trials Milestone

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New Princess® MedallionClass® Ship Prepares for Spring 2022 Debut in Los Angeles

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's leading international premium cruise line, achieved a major milestone in preparation for the debut of its newest ship - Discovery Princess - with the completion of sea trials.

Discovery_Princess_Sea_Trials.jpg

Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through a series of paces to test the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion. After a successful five days of trials, Discovery Princess is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for her maiden, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise sailing roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess℠, Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess℠, Regal Princess℠ and Royal Princess℠. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess Medallion Class Vacations which begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

As the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated oncurrent Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

Princess_Cruises_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA14684&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-princess-marks-successful-sea-trials-milestone-301449663.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14684&Transmission_Id=202112220915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14684&DateId=20211222
