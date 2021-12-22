Boliden signs agreement with Metso Outotec regarding expansion of Odda

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boliden signs agreement with Metso Outotec regarding expansion of Odda

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has signed an agreement with Metso Outotec regarding the expansion investment in Odda zinc smelter. The agreement includes, among other things, a roasting plant, sulfuric acid plant, leaching technology and engineering services. The expansion investment in Odda will take place between 2021 - 2024.

"The expansion of Boliden Odda means a new standard for zinc smelting in both sustainability performance and cost efficiency. We follow our plan and are confident that the collaboration with Metso Outotec will contribute to our development towards producing more zinc with the world's best climate profile, says Daniel Peltonen, President Business Area Smelters, Boliden."

The production capacity in Boliden Odda will increase from the current 200,000 tonnes to 350,000 tonnes per annum. Commissioning of the new capacity has been decided for Q4 2024. The agreement with Metso Outotec amounts to 150 MEUR and is included in a previously announced investment of 700 MEUR for the expansion of the smelter in Odda, most of which will be implemented in 2022 and 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
Mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-signs-agreement-with-metso-outotec-regarding-expansion-of-odda,c3477173

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO15577&sd=2021-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-signs-agreement-with-metso-outotec-regarding-expansion-of-odda-301449882.html

SOURCE Cision AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15577&Transmission_Id=202112220943PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15577&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment