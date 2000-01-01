Logo
4 Stocks With High Earnings Returns

These companies' earnings returns more the double the monthly spot rate on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Bank of America Corp, BP PLC, America Movil SAB de CV and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. have high earnings returns.
  • Wall Street also recommends these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Looking for stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds could provide more opportunities to discover high-return investments. The investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are offering a monthly spot rate of 3.07% as of the time of writing, the following four stocks could be of interest to investors as their earnings returns are more than 6.14% at price-earnings ratios of less than 16.29.

Bank of America Corp

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (

BAC, Financial) closed at $44.19 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of about $361.65 billion.

The American bank major offers an earnings return of 7.54% and has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27.

The share price has risen 47.05% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $29.33 to $48.69.

1473670839676399616.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $49.96 per share for the stock.

BP PLC

Shares of BP PLC (

BP, Financial) closed at $26.43 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $86.40 billion.

The London-based oil and gas giant offers an earnings return of about 7% and a price-earnings ratio of 14.30.

The stock has risen 24.61% over the past year for a 52-week range of $20.42 to $30.28.

1473670845846220800.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $34.41 per share for the stock.

America Movil SAB de CV

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV (

AMX, Financial) closed at $20.52 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $66.47 billion.

The Mexican provider of telecommunication services in the Americas and Europe offers an earnings return of 7.45% and has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43.

The stock has risen 45.82% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $11.45 to $21.24.

1473670849914695680.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of approximately $20.20 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (

FCX, Financial) closed at $39.18 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $57.53 billion.

The Phoenix-based miner of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and other metals offers an earnings return of 6.71% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.90.

The stock has risen 57.60% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $24.01 to $46.10.

1473670854805254144.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $43.37 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
