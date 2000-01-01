4 Stocks With High Earnings Returns

Looking for stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds could provide more opportunities to discover high-return investments. The investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are offering a monthly spot rate of 3.07% as of the time of writing, the following four stocks could be of interest to investors as their earnings returns are more than 6.14% at price-earnings ratios of less than 16.29.

Bank of America Corp

Shares of Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial) closed at $44.19 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of about $361.65 billion.

The American bank major offers an earnings return of 7.54% and has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27.

The share price has risen 47.05% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $29.33 to $48.69.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $49.96 per share for the stock.

BP PLC

Shares of BP PLC ( BP, Financial) closed at $26.43 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $86.40 billion.

The London-based oil and gas giant offers an earnings return of about 7% and a price-earnings ratio of 14.30.

The stock has risen 24.61% over the past year for a 52-week range of $20.42 to $30.28.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $34.41 per share for the stock.

America Movil SAB de CV

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ( AMX, Financial) closed at $20.52 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $66.47 billion.

The Mexican provider of telecommunication services in the Americas and Europe offers an earnings return of 7.45% and has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43.

The stock has risen 45.82% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $11.45 to $21.24.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of approximately $20.20 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( FCX, Financial) closed at $39.18 per unit on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $57.53 billion.

The Phoenix-based miner of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and other metals offers an earnings return of 6.71% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.90.

The stock has risen 57.60% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $24.01 to $46.10.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $43.37 per share.