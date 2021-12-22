Logo
ATSG Announces New Presidents of Two Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced the appointment of new presidents for two of its subsidiaries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005342/en/

2021-12-22-FRANCE-Todd.jpg

Todd France, president of ATSG’s aircraft maintenance subsidiary, Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, will become president of ATSG’s aircraft leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, in April 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Todd France, president of ATSG’s aircraft maintenance subsidiary, Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, will become president of ATSG’s aircraft leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, succeeding Brady Templeton, who will retire in April 2022.

Mark Snook, general manager of Airborne’s Wilmington facilities and line stations, will replace France as Airborne’s president.

France has been president of Airborne since February 2020, having previously served as the company’s General Manager, Vice President of Business Development, Director of Business Development, and Director of Business Operations. Before joining Airborne, France held a series of management positions at ABX Air. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, Fresno.

“Todd knows our business inside and out, and he has a proven track record of effective leadership,” said ATSG President and CEO Rich Corrado. “I am confident that he has what it takes to ensure CAM’s continued success.”

Snook joined Airborne in June 2020. His 37-year career in aviation has included management roles with TIMCO/HAECO Americas and Evergreen Air Center. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Mark’s wealth of experience in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry make him the right choice to lead Airborne,” Corrado said.

Brady Templeton’s tenure as the president of Cargo Aircraft Management caps a 30-year career with ATSG companies. Before being named to his current role, he led Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services since its inception in 2009 and had spent 17 years in management roles at airline subsidiary ABX Air. His prior experience includes work for Lockheed, Batch Air, and Arrow Air. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

“Brady’s impact on ATSG’s success cannot be overstated,” said Corrado. “His steady leadership has been invaluable in guiding our companies through many challenges and accomplishments over the years. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005342r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005342/en/

