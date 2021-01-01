Piper Sandler Expands Healthcare Equity Research with the Hiring of Dave Westenberg

Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of managing director and senior research analyst, Dave Westenberg. He will cover the life science tools & diagnostics sector.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Westenberg was a senior equity research analyst at Guggenheim Partners where he covered the tools and omics and animal health sectors. He brings 8+ years of sector coverage and worked in the life sciences industry earlier in his career. Westenberg received a B.S. in Business Administration from San Francisco State University and a Masters, Finance from Università Bocconi in Italy.

“We remain impressed by the caliber of individuals choosing to join the Piper Sandler equity research team and we are excited to welcome Dave to our growing Healthcare platform. The Life Science Tools & Diagnostics sector is experiencing rapid growth and technological innovation, which is increasing the sector’s strategic importance to the global Healthcare landscape,” said Michael+Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005103/en/