CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials, and Business and Technology Leaders in Houston, March 7-11

The 40th annual gathering of CERAWeek by IHS Markit—the world’s preeminent energy conference—will convene the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities in-person, March 7-11 in Houston.

CERAWeek+2022%3A+Pace+of+Change%3A+Energy%2C+Climate+and+Innovation will examine the challenges and opportunities of reducing emissions while supplying the needs of a growing global economy in the era of energy transition. Chaired by Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, the conference is returning to Houston after being hosted as an all-virtual event in 2021.

“We are pleased to be returning to Houston in 2022 for the 40th annual CERAWeek by IHS Markit,” said Yergin. “Houston is the energy capital of the world and we are honored to have it as the home of CERAWeek these past several decades. At a time of profound change in the energy world, there is no more-fitting place for the critical dialogues that will take place at this year’s conference.

“The inherent challenges of the energy transition—and the rapid transformation to the basis of the world’s $86 trillion economy that it entails—are as profound as they are vast,” Yergin added. “Recent energy crises and market volatility illustrate the importance of balance between reducing emissions and ensuring stable and reliable energy flows that the growing global economy needs. It is a challenge made more complex at a time of strained supply chains and heightened geopolitical tensions. Meeting the demands of the energy future will require new strategies, intelligent investment and plenty of innovation. These are among the important issues that the world’s energy leaders will address in Houston at CERAWeek 2022.”

Produced by IHS+Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, the CERAWeek 2022 conference program will explore key themes related to More+Energy%2C+Less+Emissions; Geopolitics+and+Energy+Markets; Workforce+of+the+Future; Competitive+Landscape+and+the+Energy+Transition; Supply+Chains; and Financing+the+Energy+Future.

The conference will also feature the CERAWeek+Innovation+Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the event. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization. Newly added for 2022 will be dedicated “Agora Hubs” focused on hydrogen and carbon management.

CERAWeek 2022 speakers will include (partial list):

Amin Nasser – president and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Bernard Looney – CEO, bp

Patti Poppe – CEO, PG&E Corporation

Pedro Pizarro – president and CEO, Edison International

Ben van Beurden – CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Patrick Pouyanné – chairman of the board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental

Jim Fitterling – chairman and CEO, Dow

H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo – secretary general, OPEC

Ignacio Galán – chairman and CEO, Iberdrola, S.A.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya – chairman, IndianOil

Maria Pope – president and CEO, Portland General Electric

Ryan Lance – chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – minister of industry and advanced technology; special envoy for climate change and chairman of Masdar, United Arab Emirates; Group CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Dr. Fatih Birol – executive director, International Energy Agency

Josu Jon Imaz – CEO, Repsol

Jill Evanko – CEO and president, Chart Industries

Miranda Ballentine – CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA)

Ernie Thrasher – CEO and chief marketing officer, Xcoal Energy and Resources

Øyvind Eriksen – president and CEO, Aker ASA

Peter Terwiesch – president, process automation and member of group executive committee, ABB

Jean-Pascal Tricoire – chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric

RJ Scaringe – CEO, Rivian

Barbara Burger – vice president, innovation, Chevron; president, Chevron Technology Ventures

Carri Lockhard – executive vice president, technology, digital and innovation, Equinor

Christian Bruch – president and CEO, Siemens Energy

Sunita Narain – director general, Center for Science and Environment

Amos Hochstein – senior advisor for energy security, U.S. Department of State

Dan Brouillette – president, Sempra Infrastructure

Emma Delaney – executive vice president, customers and products, bp

Daniel Poneman – president and CEO, Centrus Energy

Scott Sheffield – CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources

Hon. Sonya Savage – minister of energy, Alberta, Canada

Mark Little – president and CEO, Suncor

Felipe Bayón – CEO, Ecopetrol S.A.

Dawn Summers – member of the executive board and COO, region EMEA, Wintershall Dea AG

Hon. Richard Glick – chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022 will be held March 7-11 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2022 are required to apply for accreditation. Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fceraweek.com%2Fabout%2Fpress.html

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2021 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005379/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership