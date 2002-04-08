Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed” or the “Company”) (: LSPD ) securities between September 11, 2020 and November 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Lightspeed investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/lightspeed-commerce-inc/.

On September 29, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company was “overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (‘GTV’) by 10%.” The report also stated there was “[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (‘ARPU’) is increasing.”

On this news, Lightspeed's share price fell $13.73 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, GTV, and increase in ARPU, while concealing the Company's declining organic growth and business deterioration; (ii) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company's various acquisitions; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 18, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

