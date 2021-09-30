Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Comerica Bank Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it has been named to Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. This marks the third consecutive year Comerica has made the list recognizing companies from across the country positively impacting their communities through environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

comerica_bank_logo.jpg

Comerica ranked 76th among 500 public corporations from 14 categories selected to the list. Its ranking made Comerica the top-ranked bank and fourth-highest ranked company in the financial category.

"This recognition reflects the efforts of our colleagues and community partners who work tirelessly towards our commitment to serve as a responsible company," said Wendy Bridges, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. "ESG issues are a priority for Comerica and have been for many years. We remain committed to fostering new ways to help our company, communities and planet thrive."

Comerica recently announced the creation of a Corporate Responsibility division that serves to enhance collaboration across the bank and further enable the organization to solidify its role as a leader in ESG initiatives. The division will remain focused on the following five key ESG commitments that have been identified by its ESG Council.

  1. Provide access to capital focused on underserved communities, women, minorities and small businesses
  2. Promote a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce
  3. Invest in financial education for underserved communities
  4. Address climate change
  5. Enhance ESG-related product and services

The Newsweek rating, prepared in partnership with global data research firm Statista, is determined by evaluating the key corporate responsibility performance indicators the top 2,000 public companies across the country in the areas of ESG performance. The rating also uses an independent survey of more than 11,000 U.S. residents.

For more information on Comerica's ESG practices and progress, review its latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021.

favicon.png?sn=DA14762&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-recognized-as-one-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-for-third-consecutive-year-301449662.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA14762&Transmission_Id=202112221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA14762&DateId=20211222
