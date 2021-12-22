Logo
Media Hawk Announces Business Partnership with The SwitchBands Case Company

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary Media Hawk, full-service digital marketing agency is pleased to announce its partnership with the SwitchBands Case (SwitchBands). Under the terms of the agreement, Media Hawk will manage SwitchBands' website design and upkeep, branding, graphics, as well as their social media content development.image.png

SwitchBands was born out of necessity after recognizing a gap in the marketplace when it came to smartphone cases that offered devise protection and easy access. SwitchBands feature a flexible band that securely fastens around the user's hand, making it drop-proof. The case itself features a "micro lip" for both the screen and camera protection and a double lined thermoplastic and silicone interior, as an added safeguard.

"Smartphones are no longer thought to be frivolous luxuries - they have proven to be a lifeline for us to connect with others, conduct business, stay informed with the latest news, and so much more. SwitchBands gives consumers piece of mind that their smartphones are secure in their hand, and won't slip through, accidentally breaking on impact," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "Media Hawk has done a great job in conveying SwitchBands' brand identity through its website and social media presence."

Media Hawk offers clients expertise in a range of digital marketing categories including website and SEO construction, overall brand development with logo design, and social media strategy. To learn about Media Hawk and their complete digital media marketing capabilities, please visit mediahawk.io. For more information about SwitchBands, please visit getswitchbands.com.

About Media Hawk

Media Hawk is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency that offers its services 100% contract free. Their highly efficient software and services, make it easy for businesses to plan their marketing strategies, manage their growth, and stay up to date with the latest design trends. For more information about Media Hawk, please visit mediahawk.io.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck, Media Hawk and RARI Nutrition. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: [email protected] | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679060/Media-Hawk-Announces-Business-Partnership-with-The-SwitchBands-Case-Company

img.ashx?id=679060

