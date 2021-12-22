All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. "Update on Strategic Goals of 2022"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a US-based, publicly listed company, offering cutting-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintech and IT Services, is pleased to announce the 2022 new company strategic goals to all stakeholders.

This release comes alongside with the changes announced in the previous notice regarding the mission and market position of ATMH as an aggregator of small medium cap focused on business innovation and technology in areas such as Fintech, Communication and IT industry. As part of the new path, ATMH plans to apply for a Private Placement offering during H1/22 with the aim of attracting new investors as well as business inside the Group.

In order to support the process, ATMH signed an advisory agreement with Emintad Group / Golden Eagle Capital Advisors. Emintad Group is an international financial institution specializing in investment banking strategies with a full range of financial services and products that advises companies, shareholders, creditors, and individual investors with complex financial operations and strategic corporate decisions.

We are also pleased to announce that we have a new office branch location in Milan Via Boccaccio, 27 Trezzano sul Naviglio 20090 Milan -Italy and the new business presence in Miami -Wells Fargo Plaza @ 333 S.E. 2nd Ave, suite 2000, 33131 and also @ 209 West 29th Street suite 6241, New York- N.Y 10001.

The strategic goals of 2022 will be reached through improvement of oversight and transparency will allow acquisition targets to enter in the "ATMH's Federation" by bringing assets inside the Group with the strategic synergic vision to cooperate for the value creation for all the stakeholders.

ATMH strongly believes the business model with the new corporate public dress should attract small/medium cap which require funds for new projects under a common umbrella of a Group highly focused on Technology & Fintech IT Services.

We will keep you informed in the coming weeks to highlight what we are executing to support our ambitious new plans.

COVID-19 Pandemic: The recent COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on the Company going forward. COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to the global financial markets, which severely impacts the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to pursue certain contracts. The Company may be required to substantially reduce operations or cease operations if it is unable to finance our operations. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve as of the date of this report, and is highly uncertain and subject to change. Management is actively monitoring the situation but given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company is not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its operations or financial condition in the next 12 months.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMA's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMA's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMA's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMA's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzales

[email protected]

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8

Company New Website: https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Company New Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678903/All-Things-Mobile-Analytic-Inc-Update-on-Strategic-Goals-of-2022



