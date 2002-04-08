WISeKey completes the installation, in La Línea de la Concepción, of the first WISeSATS satellite station in cooperation with FOSSA Systems

This first high-performance ground station, installed by FOSSA systems and WISeKey, will be the cornerstone of the LLG 4IR Center of Excellence (for more information visit LLG4IR.COM)

December 22, 2021 – Geneva, Madrid, La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz): FOSSA Systems, a leading aerospace company in Spain focused on the development of picosatellites for IoT communications, WISeKey International Holding Ltd, (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / WKEY), a Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, and the City Council of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) today announced that they have completed the installation of the first ground station that will serve as the control base for the direction of IoT satellites. With this installation, marks the completion of the first phase of the MoU signed earlier this year between the municipality of La Línea and WISekey for the creation of a 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center of Excellence) in Gibraltar.

The installation, carried out on the roof of the La Línea de la Concepción City Hall building, lays the foundations for the new Fourth Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence, to become the connection point for the deployment, control, and communication of IoT satellites, such as the constellation WISeSat developed by WISeKey. WISeSat is a dedicated and secure IoT connectivity solution anywhere on Earth that uses picosatellites and low-power sensors, among other satellite deployments from FOSSA Systems.

“The station is a first step in a large network of control centers that will be deployed with the launch of this first constellation. It is a specialized station in peak control and high-performance nanosatellites,” said Julián Fernández, CEO of FOSSA Systems.

The installation is part of the development of the LLG 4IR Center of Excellence by WISeKey, having as a goal the establishment of a technological center specialized in industries such as blockchain, satellites or AI, in cooperation with leading companies in the space such as its partner FOSSA Systems.

"The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will play a fundamental role in enhancing the technical skills of the regional workforce and will bring advanced technological capabilities to make the region's digital transformation a reality," said Juan Franco, Mayor of La Línea.

At a technical level, the autonomous ground station has a displacement rotor able to modify the pointing of the station, thus obtain greater performance in communications and high control over the deployed satellites. In addition, it has two different frequency UHF bands, and the one known as the S band, each with different functionalities. This allows high-speed communications with constellations of all kinds.

About FOSSA Systems:

FOSSA Systems is a Spanish company that provides dedicated and secure IoT communications to companies and defense networks, with assets in remote areas, through satellite platforms. FOSSA Systems combines technological miniaturization with mass production techniques, reducing the cost of developing its platforms and, consequently, the cost of communications.

In its objective of offering IoT communications worldwide, even in areas where there is no mobile coverage, FOSSA Systems offers competitive connectivity solutions to companies and professionals in sectors such as agriculture, industrial, energy, infrastructure, communications, or defense and cybersecurity. This IoT connectivity allows companies to monitor assets and control processes, being able to make the best decisions to optimize results. For more information, visit www.fossa.systems.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

