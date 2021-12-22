Logo
GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has it has granted on December 21, 2021, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase in aggregate 4,180,000 shares of its common stock to Officers and Directors of the Company, as well as employees of the Company's accounting firm. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and are all options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of CA$0.80 per share. They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to reward the hard work of GlobeX management corporate team after a very busy and fruitful year. We are very pleased to announce the following milestones as it pertains to the Company's market capitalization increase and financial health. In the last 12 months, the company has increased its metrics in the following manner:

Market Capitalization increase since December 2020: Over 800% increase

Cash in hand increase since December 2020: 2250 % increase

Share price increase since December 22 2020: 270% increase

With these metrics, and with the fact that the CEO is not getting paid any salary or management fee compensation, the Company is very pleased to reward its management with these options that are priced close to 100% above closing price of December 21 2021. We want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season, and we look forward to a great year for GlobeX in 2022"

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management
GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
[email protected]

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at [email protected] or visit us at https://globexdata.com.
For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679087/GlobeX-Data-Issues-Stock-Options-to-Directors-and-Officers

img.ashx?id=679087

