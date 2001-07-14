Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 14, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sleep Number Corporation (“Sleep Number” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNBR) securities between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 21, 2021, Sleep Number released its first quarter 2021 financial results, missing consensus sales estimates as a result of supply chain disruptions due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Specifically, “more than $50 million of deliveries (two weeks) shifted out of the quarter due to temporary foam supply constraints,” representing nearly 9% of the Company’s entire sales for the quarter.

On this news, Sleep Number’s stock fell $14.80, or 12%, to close at $110.13 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 20, 2021, Sleep Number released its second quarter 2021 financial results. Once again, the results missed consensus estimates, which the Company blamed on supply constraints and component shortages.

On this news, Sleep Number’s stock fell $14.46, or 12.88%, to close at $97.78 per share on July 21, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Numbers production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Numbers ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Numbers products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Numbers financial results.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sleep Number securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 14, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

