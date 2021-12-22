Logo
Recruiter.com Releases Recruiting Predictions for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Reports on Job Market, Hiring, and Business Trends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released their recruiting predictions for 2022 as 2021 comes to a close after this year's unprecedented job market conditions.

The importance of talent will continue to grow in 2022 and employers will invest heavily in talent acquisition and retention. Recruiter.com has announced five overall predictions for the new year:

  1. A tight job market through at least the first half of 2022
  2. Remote or hybrid work becomes the new normal
  3. Work-from-anywhere morphs into hire-from-anywhere
  4. Work-life balance for employees grows in importance
  5. Diversity of all kinds will continue to be a focus
  6. Community will become more important to business and take on new forms

"We've been ahead of the curve when it comes to hiring and job market trends, thanks to our network of talent acquisition professionals who take part in our monthly Recruiter Index Survey," said CEO Evan Sohn. "Month after month, employee priorities have been shifting, and the overall value of talent continues to be a top priority for businesses of all sizes."

"It truly is a candidates' market, and I don't see that changing 2022," he continued. "Employers that recognize and invest in recruiting and retaining talent will be rewarded with greater efficiency and productivity."

A full breakdown of Recruiter.com's 2022 predictions can be found here.

image.png

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679035/Recruitercom-Releases-Recruiting-Predictions-for-2022

img.ashx?id=679035

