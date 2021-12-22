Logo
COLUMBIA BANK NAMES HEATHER SEPPA MARKET REGION MANAGER OF COLUMBIA/WILLAMETTE MARKET

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Seppa Becomes Member of Retail Leadership Group

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 22, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the promotion of Heather Seppa to the role of Market Region Manager for the Columbia/Willamette market in Oregon. She also joined the Retail Leadership Group, which drives the strategy and execution of retail initiatives for the Bank.

Columbia_Bank_Heather_Seppa_Headshot.jpg

Seppa is a 17-year veteran of Columbia Bank with more than three decades of leadership experience in the financial services industry in total. She formerly was a regional manager for the Bank's Oregon Coast/Southwest Washington region.

"Heather has done an outstanding job of leading teams to very successful results for many years, delivering for customers and establishing herself as a go-to expert within Columbia's growing retail operations," said Dave Hansen, director of retail banking. "She is a strong collaborator and team builder, and we look forward to her expanded influence throughout the Columbia/Willamette region and beyond."

Prior to joining Columbia in 2004, Seppa was an executive vice president at Bank of Astoria in Oregon. After the acquisition of Bank of Astoria, she served as president of Bank of Astoria from 2009-2013 when Bank of Astoria operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank.

Seppa is a member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Board Member of the Columbia River Maritime Museum Rolf Klep Trust and a Board Member of the Riedel Scholarship Endowment Fund. She is the past president of the Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce.

About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Media Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Kevin Dobbs
[email protected]
(310) 622.8245

columbia_bank_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF15252&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-bank-names-heather-seppa-market-region-manager-of-columbiawillamette-market-301449577.html

SOURCE Columbia Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF15252&Transmission_Id=202112221100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF15252&DateId=20211222
