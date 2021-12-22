SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix TV Commercials Scheduled For Airing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that production of its TV Commercials has been completed and the initial round of 30 and 60 second commercials is scheduled for airing.

TVA Media Group (TVA) has booked a set of test airings of the commercials to occur during the week of December 27, 2021. Based upon the channels on which the commercials will air and the times at which they will air, TVA projects that the commercials will be seen by more than one million viewers. These airings will serve as a test, the data from which will be used to determine when and where to schedule future airings.

Viewers will be able to order MagixDrive via a dedicated landing page at www.GetMagixDrive.com and by phone at 800-714-8037. Both will go "live" prior to the commercials airing.

The Company's MagixDrive is currently available at the Applied Magix website: https://appliedmagix.com/shop/

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

TVA has an A+ rating with the BBB, Class 1 D&B credit rating, hundreds of client references and case studies covering 40 categories; and has won every major award in advertising, DRTV and PR. See https://www.tvamediagroup.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website https://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

