Bambuser has Renewed Several Agreements with Nordic Retailers such as Boozt, Åhléns, Apotea and Kjell & Company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial) ( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

Bambuser has announced today that most of their existing customers have renewed their agreements, confirming their belief in Live Video Shopping being a strategic initiative, and in Bambuser as a preferred partner.

When Bambuser launched their One-to-Many Live Video Shopping solution in September 2019, many Nordic retailers were eager to try out the cutting-edge ecom solution.



As of today - two and half years into Bambuser being the world's leading Live Video Shopping B2B solution - most of those retailers have decided to renew their agreements, proving that Bambuser's solutions are a strategic long-term bet. Among these reputable Nordic brands are Boozt, Åhléns, Apotea, Swedol, Oddmolly, Lumene, Blomsterlandet and Kjell & Company.



"We're very proud that so many important retailers have shown their trust in us and are investing in Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology for the future. Our entire team is dedicated to continuing to deliver a world class experience and a robust and reliable platform. We're looking forward to a very exciting 2022!"

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

