The Perfect Way to "Ring" in the New Year "My Celebrity Dream Wedding" Joins the Hot VH1 Monday Night Lineup Beginning Monday, January 3, 2022 At 9pm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Perfect Way to "Ring" in the New Year "My Celebrity Dream Wedding" Joins the Hot VH1 Monday Night Lineup Beginning Monday, January 3, 2022 At 9pm

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VH1’s all-new reality TV series, “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” joins the popular Monday night line-up beginning January 3, 2022 at 9pm/8c. Stemming from the popular celebrity dream wedding special that aired earlier this year, the competition returns to welcome back three elite wedding planners, Courtney Ajinca, Lance Devereux and Tori Williams, as they pitch their extravagant bridal visions and throw celebrity-inspired weddings for engaged couples on a budget. This 20-episode series also provides DIY tips and hacks to plan a fairytale million-dollar wedding for a fraction of the price.

With celebrities continuously throwing over-the-top weddings and extravagant experiences, brides all across the country are looking for ways to replicate the VIP experience for their guests. Throughout “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” the planners aim to recreate lavish touches and unique extravaganza looks inspired by celebrities’ weddings such as the alligator décor found in the seating at Gabrielle Union’s and Dwyane Wade’s weddingreception, or the all-white florals that lined Priyanka Chopra’s and Nick Jonas’ wedding, and even the floral diamond encrusted prayer bench seen during NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes receptionand more, with their own twist.

“It’s wonderful to develop an original series that highlights love, joy and creativity,” said Tolani Holmes, MTV Entertainment Group’s Senior Vice President, Unscripted Development. “Our three celebrity planners are smart, uniquely gifted and resourceful as they pull together the most fabulous, stunning events - at an affordable price!”

My Celebrity Dream Wedding” is the ultimate wedding competition. Based on the proposed visions for the big day, the brides select their favorite planner as the winner to now lead the production of their wedding, while the others are demoted to assistant status. The planners then collaborate to execute everything from the dream ceremony to the show stopping reception.

VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” is produced by eOne’s Tara Long, Madison Merritt, Ben Megargel, Meredith Kisgen and Amy Callahan, with Diana Morelli and Tolani Holmes serving as executive producers. Join the conversation using #CelebDreamWedding on social.

About MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group reaches over 1.4 billion young people around the world across streaming, social and linear platforms in 180 countries and with more than 725 million social followers – making it one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world. Connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies and documentary films.

About eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity. eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005448r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005448/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

User's Avatar
Comment