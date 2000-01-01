Investors Are Admiring Muscle Maker's Physique

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Investors Are Admiring Muscle Maker's Physique

The company is impressing Wall Street again with strong Q3 results and expansion efforts

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • ‘Healthier-for-you’ products enjoy best quarter since Covid began
  • The company's unfortunate IPO timing has been overshadowing its growth potential
Article's Main Image

The aptly-named Muscle Maker, Inc. (

GRIL, Financial), the parent company of the Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and Superfit Foods concepts, is flexing its muscles as 2021 comes to a close, signing a wave of franchise agreements after having posted another triple-digit revenue increase in the third quarter.

The health-focused restaurant company saw 190% revenue gains as the integration of recent acquisitions begins to be reported, the company said in its most recent earnings report.

On Dec. 20, the company’s Pokemoto Division - a 19-location and growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept - signed four new franchise agreements, expanding its reach in Connecticut, the brand’s core market with the heaviest concentration of Pokemoto eateries. The newly signed agreements bring its total count in Connecticut to 14 locations, the company said.

Michael Roper, CEO of the League City, Texas-based company, said in a statement that the quarter’s net loss “narrowed to ($433K) which is the best-performing quarter since our IPO. As the impact of Covid falls further into the rear-view mirror and the restaurant industry continues to recover, we are starting to see a positive impact to our portfolio of ‘healthier for you’ brands – Muscle Maker Grill, Superfit Foods and Pokemoto. Not only have we experienced a significant top line revenue increase, we are also seeing our operating metrics improve year over year as the new entities are integrated into the overall Muscle Maker Inc., portfolio of companies.”

The company’s IPO in February 2020 came just at the outset of the pandemic, which was rather unfortunate timing. However, over the last seven months, Muscle Maker has made multiple growth-oriented announcements, including the acquisition of both Superfit Foods and Pokemoto, opening four new locations on the Northern Virginia Community College campuses and launching its Pokemoto franchising strategy.

Muscle Maker Grill features a menu built on proprietary recipes and, created with the guests' health in mind, is lean and protein-based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, as well as protein shakes and supplements.

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic, has 18 open locations in five states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia and Georgia.

Superfit Foods, LLC, is a fresh-prepared meal prep service that markets “healthier for you” meals in a centrally located kitchen in Jacksonville, FL, with delivery to local gyms and wellness centers or right to customers' doors and nation-wide shipping.

“Our growth plan focuses on strategic acquisitions and franchising,” Roper added in the news release. “Our team has extensive franchise experience in sales, real estate and operations and we will leverage this experience to focus in on our growth strategy. Pokemoto, a healthier for you Hawaiian poke bowl brand is trending in the food segment. The concept boasts low build out and labor costs, ease of operations, small footprints and is highly favorable with both the Millennial and Gen Z demographics. All of the aforementioned plus the vast gamut of experience of our management team makes us believe we have a winning combination that should drive franchise growth.”

The recent acquisitions and openings bring the current total open store count of all entities to 42 corporately owned and franchised locations, according to executives. The company has signed leases, development and franchise agreements that represent an additional 47 locations, which, if fully executed upon, will more than double the size of the current store count.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus