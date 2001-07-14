Eckoh, the Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec for $41m to Enhance its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP and Accelerate Cloud Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eckoh, the Leading Customer Engagement Security Provider, Acquires Syntec for $41m to Enhance its Product Offering, Extend Patented IP and Accelerate Cloud Growth

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Eckoh, the leading Customer Engagement data and payment security provider, has completed its acquisition of Syntec Holdings Ltd (Syntec), a UK-based company specializing in secure payment solutions for Contact Centers, for £31m ($41m).

The acquisition will bolster Eckoh’s Customer Engagement security solutions, adding complementary services and patents to their portfolio, and enhancing their position as the largest secure payments provider for contact center operations in the key US market.

Syntec has a ten-year history of providing secure payment solutions to an international client base with a highly skilled team based in the UK and US. Syntec will further expand Eckoh’s enterprise client base, increasing its market presence and share in its key markets.

Through its proven, successful, and profitable UK business, Syntec has helped clients to improve their regulatory compliance and security for card-not-present payments with their product CardEasy (www.cardeasy.com). They have a fast-growing US presence, with 70% of their new clients coming from the US market, and a Cloud-based offering that is assisting organizations in new markets across the globe.

Syntec’s technology is protected by an extensive patent portfolio in the UK, US, EU and Australia, and their long list of enterprise clients includes leading brands such as Wayfair, Miele, Locus, Staples, AIB, JetBlue and Hiscox.

The acquisition of Syntec is highly complementary to Eckoh’s strategy of having the market-leading position in Customer Engagement data and payment security in a global market.

Nik Philpot, CEO of Eckoh, commented: “For over a decade Eckoh has been helping organizations to combat the compliance and security challenges caused by the transmission of customer’s personal data and payment information over the phone and other engagement channels. With the increasing risks and consequences of cybercrime, protecting this data should be the top priority for information security and customer engagement professionals.

“With the acquisition of Syntec, we can leverage their technology, product and IP to further enhance our security solutions, scale our go-to-market efforts and expand our world-class team. This will create additional value for our shareholders by accelerating growth and strengthen the relationships with our valued clients by delivering even higher levels of customer service.

“We are delighted to welcome the Syntec team to Eckoh, and we’re extremely excited about the future growth prospects for the Group in our international target markets.”

Colin Westlake, CEO of Syntec, said: “We are joining Eckoh with common goals and values and a shared vision to deliver the safest payment experiences for our clients and their customers all around the world.

The security challenges for organisations are only growing and by bringing together two successful teams and businesses that are so complementary, it will create an even stronger combined Group that will enable us to offer our mutual clients a broader portfolio of market-leading engagement security solutions.

We look forward with excitement and optimism to the future prospects of combining our proven skills and technology to help combat whatever new security challenges may present themselves.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005490r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005490/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

User's Avatar
Comment