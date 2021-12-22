Monterey Minerals Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) confirms, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in Monterey's operation that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

The Company owns the Cobalt Mountain Property (the "Property") in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the town of Smithers. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, available on SEDAR, notes historic sampling on the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and cobalt. The Company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in 35 minerals claims in Ontario, Canada.

For more information, contact investor relations at [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Lees,

Interim CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

