USA Truck Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced the release of the Company's first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, which is a compilation of the Company's performance in ESG, including the Company's approach to sustainability, environmental stewardship, corporate governance, and our social impact. The 2021 ESG report can be accessed on USA Truck's Investor Relations website (www.usa‑truck.com).

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa‑truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, CFO

(479) 471-2694

[email protected]

