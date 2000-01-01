Logo
General Motors: Big EV Plans Come Into Focus

The American automaker has a grand vision for the electric future

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • General Motors has committed to invest $35 billion to build its electric vehicle lineup.
  • It aims to have more than 30 EV models on the road by 2025, with sales in excess of 1 million units annually.
  • The embarrassing recall of the Chevrolet Bolt this summer has failed to dent GM's ambitions.
  • If GM can deliver on its electrification promises, it may be rewarded with a significant upward revaluation.
Article's Main Image

General Motors Co. (

GM, Financial) has come to the forefront of the automotive industry’s transition away from fossil fuels. The venerable American automaker was an early proponent of electrification and has consistently been among the U.S.'s top battery-electric vehicle producers.

Despite its best efforts, GM has been overshadowed by companies that focus only on electric vehicles. That may soon change, however, if the company’s ambitious plans for electrification come to fruition.

An ever grander vision

The automotive industry’s transition to EVs will not come cheap. GM has not shied away from this fact. In 2018, the company committed $20 billion to fund its path to electrification. This commitment has only grown in the years since. As I have discussed previously, GM last year upped its planned EV investment to $27 billion through 2025. This summer, GM increased the figure once again, this time to a staggering $35 billion – a 75% increase from its pre-pandemic commitment.

EV products on deck

GM’s aggressive investments are set to fund the launch of an impressive array of EV products. GM aims to have a lineup of more than 30 distinct EV models by 2025, with annual sales in excess of 1 million units in North America and China. This plan has not changed despite the July recall of the Chevrolet Bolt EV due to serious battery issues, which forced GM to book an embarrassing $800 million charge in the second quarter. Indeed, GM appears unperturbed and has continued to forge ahead. With the much anticipated reveal of the EV version of its popular Silverado pickup truck expected early next year, GM evidently hopes to draw a line under the Bolt incident.

Leveraging partnerships

GM’s ambitious EV vision has been built on a foundation of technology partnerships, some of which have proven more successful than others. While its plans to develop an electric pickup truck with Nikola Corp. (

NKLA, Financial) were iced late last year due to fraud allegations against Nikola's CEO, others have borne more promising fruit. On Dec. 10, GM announced that it had entered into a long-term supply agreement with MP Materials Corp. (MP, Financial) in order to secure a stable source of rare earth metals and finished magnets for the production of the automaker’s ultium batteries.

Revaluation potential

Automakers operate in an industry that has long been marked by its extreme capital intensiveness, severe cyclicality and profound competitiveness. These tough conditions have resulted in the market assigning rather conservative valuation multiples to even the most impressive of automakers.

However, that attitude has begun to shift thanks to the advent of a raft of new players that have promised to shake up the automotive sector like never before. GM's valuation could expand significantly, provided the market begins to view it as more akin to a tech growth stock rather than a traditional automaker.

My take

Clearly, the market is having a serious rethink about how it values automotive stocks that are involved with EV's, as evidenced by the ballooning valuations of EV stocks. General Motors has already benefited from this somewhat, having risen 38% year to date, but it remains radically undervalued compared to the bevy of EV-only startups that have captured investors’ imaginations.

Next year promises to be a turning point for GM and its EV ambitions. Accordingly, I will be following its progress with great interest.

Trade carefully!

Disclosure: No positions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

