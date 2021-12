Capital Southwest Supports Xyresic's Investment in Tele-Town Hall, LLC

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) ( CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it backed Xyresic Capital’s (“Xyresic”) acquisition of Tele-Town Hall LLC (“TTH” or the “Company”) with a senior secured first lien term loan and a second lien term loan. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent on the facility.



"We are excited to partner with Xyresic on its investment in TTH and look forward to supporting the continued growth of the platform throughout Xyresic’s ownership,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director at Capital Southwest. Laura Zengilowski, Principal at Capital Southwest, added, “Through their innovative technology platform, the TTH team has developed a strong reputation as one of the premier mass communications service providers among politicians and corporations alike.”

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, TTH is a leading provider of mass communication service solutions that allow its customers to engage and manage large-scale audiences simultaneously using ultra-high-capacity, real-time voice and messaging products that provide significantly greater functionality than traditional webinar and conferencing services. For additional information on TTH, please visit https://teletownhall.com/.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation ( CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $818 million in investments at fair value as of September 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Xyresic Capital

Xyresic, based in Chicago, IL, is a private equity firm specializing in developing strategic value creation plans with a strong operational focus to professionalize lower middle market businesses and drive growth. For additional information, please visit http://xyresiccapital.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, SBIC I, as an SBIC; and uncertainties associated with the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829