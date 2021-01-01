Micron Appoints Rob Beard as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), today announced the appointment of Rob Beard as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Beard succeeds Joel Poppen, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire after more than 26 years of exemplary service to the company, including serving as Micron’s senior vice president of Legal Affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary since 2013. Beard will lead Micron’s global legal, intellectual property, and compliance and ethics functions, comprising a strong team of lawyers, paralegals and other professionals across Micron’s global footprint.



“Rob’s deep expertise, legal acumen and outstanding track record will make a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “He is a proven leader, partnering across global teams to achieve results in alignment with our mission and values for our customers and company.”

Prior to this appointment, Beard led teams supporting Micron’s corporate and global operations functions. Before joining Micron, he worked at international law firms Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Shearman and Sterling LLP, where he led mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions in complex, cross-border capital markets. He also advised on public company disclosure and corporate governance matters. Beard received his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah.

“I’d like to thank Joel for his many years of service and tremendous contributions to Micron’s success,” said Mehrotra. “During his career spanning nearly three decades, Joel drove Micron’s industry leadership position as the company strengthened. He helped make Micron an IP powerhouse, enhanced our government engagements around the globe, and drove our focus and commitments to people and communities.”

Poppen will remain with Micron as a special advisor until his retirement in mid-2022.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

[email protected]



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

[email protected]